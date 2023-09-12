2023 Porsche Taycan, Audi E-Tron GT recalled over risk of battery fire

Sister companies Porsche and Audi have independently issued a recall that applies to about 6,700 units of the Taycan and the E-Tron GT built during the 2023 model year. The EVs included in the campaign are fitted with a battery pack that might not have been properly sealed.
Assigned recall number 23V-615 and 23V-613, respectively, by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the campaigns include 4,777 units of the Taycan and 1,899 examples of the E-Tron GT, though the brand estimates that the problem is present in about 3% of the recalled cars. Several trim levels are affected, and the build date varies from model to model. The full list of recalled cars is below.
- 2023 Porsche Taycan built between September 23, 2022, and August 3, 2023.
- 2023 Porsche Taycan 4S built between September 22, 2022, and July 27, 2023.
- 2023 Porsche Taycan GTS built between September 24, 2022, and July 21, 2023.
- 2023 Porsche Taycan Turbo built between November 18, 2022, and May 10, 2023.
- 2023 Porsche Taycan Turbo S built between September 23, 2022, and May 9, 2023.
- 2023 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo built between September 27, 2022, and July 21, 2023.
- 2023 Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo built between September 28, 2022, and July 21, 2023.
- 2023 Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo built between October 5, 2022, and August 3, 2023.
- 2023 Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo built between October 13, 2022, and May 10, 2023.
- 2023 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo built between October 10, 2022, and August 2, 2023.
- 2023 Audi E-Tron GT built between September 26, 2022, and August 25, 2023.
- 2023 Audi RS E-Tron GT built between September 22, 2022, and August 28, 2023.
The two companies gave the NHTSA the same explanation: "under certain circumstances, there is a possibility that over time liquid can intrude into the high voltage battery." They add that this problem can increase the risk of a battery fire and that it's caused by a sealant-related issue. It can initially trigger a yellow warning icon in the instrument cluster, and a red warning icon appears if the problem isn't fixed.
Starting on October 31, 2023, owners will be asked to take their car to an authorized dealer so that a technician can perform a leak test. The battery pack will be replaced by a unit sealed with a material made by a brand named Teroson if the results indicate that there is a leak.
If this sounds familiar, it's likely because over 700 units of the GMC Hummer EV were recalled to fix a similar problem in October 2022.
