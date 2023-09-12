2023 Porsche Taycan, Audi E-Tron GT recalled over risk of battery fire

Sister companies Porsche and Audi have independently issued a recall that applies to about 6,700 units of the Taycan and the E-Tron GT built during the 2023 model year. The EVs included in the campaign are fitted with a battery pack that might not have been properly sealed.

Assigned recall number 23V-615 and 23V-613, respectively, by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the campaigns include 4,777 units of the Taycan and 1,899 examples of the E-Tron GT, though the brand estimates that the problem is present in about 3% of the recalled cars. Several trim levels are affected, and the build date varies from model to model. The full list of recalled cars is below.

2023 Porsche Taycan built between September 23, 2022, and August 3, 2023.

2023 Porsche Taycan 4S built between September 22, 2022, and July 27, 2023.

2023 Porsche Taycan GTS built between September 24, 2022, and July 21, 2023.

2023 Porsche Taycan Turbo built between November 18, 2022, and May 10, 2023.

2023 Porsche Taycan Turbo S built between September 23, 2022, and May 9, 2023.

2023 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo built between September 27, 2022, and July 21, 2023.

2023 Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo built between September 28, 2022, and July 21, 2023.

2023 Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo built between October 5, 2022, and August 3, 2023.

2023 Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo built between October 13, 2022, and May 10, 2023.

2023 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo built between October 10, 2022, and August 2, 2023.

2023 Audi E-Tron GT built between September 26, 2022, and August 25, 2023.

2023 Audi RS E-Tron GT built between September 22, 2022, and August 28, 2023.

The two companies gave the NHTSA the same explanation: "under certain circumstances, there is a possibility that over time liquid can intrude into the high voltage battery." They add that this problem can increase the risk of a battery fire and that it's caused by a sealant-related issue. It can initially trigger a yellow warning icon in the instrument cluster, and a red warning icon appears if the problem isn't fixed.

Starting on October 31, 2023, owners will be asked to take their car to an authorized dealer so that a technician can perform a leak test. The battery pack will be replaced by a unit sealed with a material made by a brand named Teroson if the results indicate that there is a leak.

If this sounds familiar, it's likely because over 700 units of the GMC Hummer EV were recalled to fix a similar problem in October 2022.