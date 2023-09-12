Moto Guzzi reveals sporty Corsa version of the V7

Fans of sporty retro motorcycles have another option to choose from. Moto Guzzi has revealed its new V7 Corsa. It takes the standard entry-level V7 and adds a variety of appearance items to give it a classic race bike design.

The changes start from the very front with the addition of a rounded windshield and fairing in a red and silver paint scheme to match the rest of the bike. Moto Guzzi also removed the fork gaiters other V7s receive. A new saddle is fitted that's shaped to look like an aerodynamic single seat, though it will still accommodate a passenger. For an even sportier look, Moto Guzzi offers a paint-matched cowl to install over the rear section as an option. And final detail changes to the Corsa include a black-anodized fuel cap. bar-end mirrors, and a special edition plaque on the handle bar mount.

The upgrades end at visual changes. The same 853-cc V-twin from the other V7s remains with 65 horsepower and 54 pound-feet of torque. It also has the same six-speed manual transmission, shaft drive, right-side up fork and twin-shock rear suspension.

The Corsa does bring a price premium for all its styling changes. With a base price of $9,690, it's $500 more than a base V7 and the second most expensive version of the bike.

