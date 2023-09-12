You don't see too many ordinary cars in automotive museums, and it makes sense. Rare luxury models, iconic muscle cars and obviously collectible vehicles are far more likely to get preserved and find themselves parked upon a climate-controlled pedestal someday. And yet, even if they may not be as collectible, everyday cars typically strike a stronger emotional and nostalgic chord in all of us. They firmly recall a specific time in our lives; what we were doing and where we were. Even if we never owned the car in question, ordinary cars were bound contribute to the overall landscape of your world.

Which is why finding a museum devoted to ordinary cars such a treat. Now, "ordinary" can have negative connotations, so perhaps "ubiquitous" is better to describe what you'll find in the new American Honda Collection Hall at the company's headquarters in Torrance, Calif. As you can see in the gallery above, there are pristine examples of the Hondas we grew up in, learned to drive in, brought us to college ... and those are just my own personal examples. Of course, there are also decidedly less ordinary examples such as the S2000 CR, Civic Type-R Limited Edition and Acura NSX, but apart from perhaps the latter, it would be rare for you to see such "Radwood-era" cars in a museum. You can also see some of the cars we've actually had the chance to review here on Autoblog: the 1999 Honda Prelude, the 1999 Honda Civic Si, the 1985 Honda CRX Si, and a handful of others.

According to Carl Pulley, who is the steward of the collection, the cars on display are just a taste of what is actually available since space was limited within the Collection Hall that's adjacent to HQ's primary lobby. He'll be able to swap different cars in or adopt a theme such as prominent examples from Honda's motorsports endeavors.

Indeed, it isn't just Honda and Acura road cars -- we're just focusing on those because, you know, Autoblog. There are race cars, noteworthy motorcycles and even power equipment such as marine engines, generators and weed whackers.

While most car companies have a collection stored someplace, this one will actually be open to the public on a limited but regular basis. There will be scheduled "Cars, Bikes & Coffee" events hosted at the Collection Hall where people are invited to drive or ride their own piece of Honda history (all makes and eras are still welcome) to show off in Honda HQ's vast parking lot and come inside to check out the Collection Hall. And yes, there is a coffee shop in the lobby. Hope you like Starbucks.

The first event will go above-and-beyond with special displays, giveaways, vendors, food trucks, music and more. It will be Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon. The full upcoming schedule can be found below.

American Honda Collection Hall public 'Cars, Bikes & Coffee' schedule

All are Saturday

Oct. 21, 2023, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Dec. 16, 2023, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Feb. 17, 2024, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

April 20, 2024, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

June 15, 2024, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Aug. 17, 2024, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

American Honda Headquarters

1919 Torrance Blvd

Torrance, CA 90501