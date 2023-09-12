The 2024 Ford F-150 is going to be revealed today at 8 p.m. ET, and you can watch it all go down in the video at the top of this post.

We’ve seen spy shots aplenty of the F-150’s mid-cycle refresh, and that’s ultimately made the front-end restyle a bit of a known quantity. What we don’t know quite yet is what sorts of changes Ford has in store for us under the truck’s skin.

Ford is teasing what we’re going to see on its social channels (see above), and we’ve already been able to pick out some new lighting designs in front and rear. Plus, new wheels are peeking through in a few other shots.

Make sure to tune in at 8 p.m. Eastern if you want to see all the details first. Then, once you’re done watching, head to our home page for all the photos and deep-dive information about the F-150’s refresh.