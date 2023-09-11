Elon Musk and Bill Gates have argued over everything from climate change to the pandemic

- Elon Musk and Bill Gates don't seem to agree on climate change, the pandemic, or space travel.
- They've made public jabs at each other for years in interviews and on social media.
- Gates said Musk "was super mean to me" after he took issue with the Microsoft founder shorting Tesla stock.
Bill Gates and Elon Musk haven't always exactly seen eye-to-eye.
While the Microsoft billionaire and the Tesla titan have never appeared to have a particularly cozy relationship, things have heated up over the past few years as the two have openly sparred about topics as varied as electric vehicles and the pandemic.
The two moguls are among the world's wealthiest people, with Musk at No. 1 and Gates at No. 5, according to Bloomberg data as of early September.
While their public spats may not always be serious, they do appear to fundamentally disagree on how to fight disease; how to address climate change; on whether cryptocurrency is legitimate; and on the importance of space travel.
In fact, new details from Walter Isaacson's forthcoming biography on Musk suggest that their relationship behind closed doors may've been more tense than we would've thought.
Here's where the friction between Gates and Musk began and everything that's happened since.
At the time, they were both involved in fighting the coronavirus — Gates pledged hundreds of millions of dollars to fight the virus, while Musk was working to source and produce ventilators.
Musk had also teamed up with the German biotech firm CureVac (in which Gates is an investor) to make a device to aid in vaccine production.
He'd promoted the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a treatment, falsely said that children are immune to the virus, and suggested that coronavirus-deaths data are "misleading."
"Elon's positioning is to maintain a high level of outrageous comments ... I hope that he doesn't confuse areas he's not involved in too much," Gates said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" in 2020.
Musk jokingly posted multiple tweets about Gates, writing "Billy G is not my lover" and "The rumor that Bill Gates & I are lovers is completely untrue."
"Gates said something about me not knowing what I was doing," Musk told The New York Times during a podcast interview in September 2020. "It's like, 'Hey, knucklehead, we actually make the vaccine machines for CureVac, that company you're invested in.'"
During a 2020 interview with the YouTuber Marques Brownlee, Gates said that while Tesla had helped to drive innovation and adoption of electric vehicles, he'd purchased different electric car, a Porsche Taycan.
At the time, Musk tweeted that his conversations with Gates had always been "underwhelming."
Though Gates didn't mention Tesla in the blog post, the company has developed a semi, and when a Twitter user asked Musk about his opinion of Gates' comments, Musk replied, "he has no clue."
During a podcast interview in 2021, Gates said that what Musk has accomplished with Tesla is "one of the greatest contributions to climate change anyone's ever made" and said that "underestimating Elon is not a good idea."
"I give a lot more to climate change than Elon or anyone else," Gates said during a June 2022 interview with French YouTuber Hugo Décrypte. "I give a lot of philanthropic dollars, I back companies — you know, electric cars are [addressing] about 16% of emissions, so we also need to solve that other 84%."
"Sigh," he tweeted.
During an interview on a New York Times podcast in early 2021, Gates said that while he may be missing something about space travel and Musk's SpaceX, he's "not a Mars person ... I don't think rockets are the solution." He added that he'd rather spend his money on vaccines here on Earth than on space travel.
The Microsoft billionaire noted how much energy bitcoin uses, making it not very environmentally friendly, and warned investors not to dump money into bitcoin like Tesla has.
"My general thought would be that if you have less money than Elon, you should probably watch out," he said.
In April of 2022, he once tweeted an anti-vaccine political cartoon about Gates.
That same month, he mocked Gates' weight online.
Tesla short-sellers have been a frequent target of Musk's over the years, to the point where he's argued that the practice should be illegal.
"Sorry, but I cannot take your philanthropy on climate change seriously when you have a massive short position against Tesla, the company doing the most to solve climate change," Musk replied.
—Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) April 22, 2022
Gates said he'd but says he'd still like to work on a climate-focused philanthropic opportunity together.
"Once he heard I'd shorted the stock, he was super mean to me, but he's super mean to so many people, so you can't take it too personally," Gates told Isaacson.
When asked whether they're friends, Gates replied, "I like him. I think he does great work. I don't know him very well."