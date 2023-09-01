2024 Infiniti QX80 gets Dark Chrome Appearance package, higher price

The body-on-frame Infiniti QX80 is entering the 2024 model year with a new appearance package offered on the most expensive trim level. It's otherwise unchanged compared to the 2023 model, which received Amazon Alexa compatibility, but every trim becomes more expensive.

While the QX80's overall design doesn't change, the range-topping Sensory trim level gets an optional Dark Chrome Appearance package that includes black-painted door mirror caps as well as Dark Chrome trim on the front end, the fenders, and the hatch. The bundle gives the SUV a more subtle look, as models not equipped with the Dark Chrome Appearance package ship with flashier bright exterior trim pieces.

The list of standard features includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen plus Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa compatibility. Driving aids? It's got them: a surround-view camera, forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection, and back-up collision intervention come standard. The QX80 isn't the newest or best-selling model in its segment, but it's not as outdated as the age of its platform suggests.

Infiniti positions the QX80 as its most expensive model, and it's increasing pricing across the board for 2024. Pricing is as follows:

QX80 Luxe rear-wheel-drive: $76,045 ($1,650 more than in 2023)

QX80 Luxe four-wheel-drive: $79,195 ($1,700 more than in 2023)

QX80 Premium Select rear-wheel-drive: $80,680 ($1,685 more than in 2023)

QX80 Premium Select four-wheel-drive: $83,780 ($1,685 more than in 2023)

QX80 Sensory rear-wheel-drive: $87,730 ($1,685 more than in 2023)

QX80 Sensory four-wheel-drive: $90,830 ($1,685 more than in 2023)

Note that these figures include an $1,895 destination charge. The brand collected a $1,395 destination charge in 2023.

Infiniti hasn't made any mechanical changes to the QX80. Power comes from a tried-and-true 5.6-liter V8 rated at 400 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque. It's bolted to a seven-speed automatic transmission, and it gives the big SUV a towing capacity of up to 8,500 pounds.

Dealers across the nation will begin receiving the 2024 QX80 in the coming weeks.

Infiniti hasn't commented on what's next for the model, but weaving together various tidbits of information released earlier in 2023 nudges us in the right direction. Nissan is allegedly preparing to release a next-generation Armada that insiders have described as "Range Rover-like," so it's not unreasonable to assume that another QX80 is in the pipeline — the two behemoths are closely related under the sheet metal. And, the QX Monograph Concept unveiled in August 2023 looks suspiciously like a completely redesigned version of Infiniti's three-row SUV.