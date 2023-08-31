Oversteer: Nebraska cops pull over car with bull in the passenger seat

There's no shortage of old Ford Crown Victorias rolling around with a suspicious lean, but one Nebraska driver learned the hard way just how much B.S. the Norfolk Police Division will tolerate when it comes to proper loading of a vehicle. According to News Channel Nebraska, Lee Meyer of Neligh, Neb., was pulled over Wednesday morning for cruising down U.S. 275 with an adult bull in the passenger seat ... and on the hood, and perhaps part of the roof. Hey, those seats were built for Americans with two legs, not four. Cut him some slack.

"The officers received a call referencing a car driving into town that had a cow in it," Norfolk Police Division Captain Chad Reiman told the outlet. "They thought that it was going to be a calf, something small or something that would actually fit inside the vehicle."

Instead, what they found was an adult bovine — a Watusi bull, to be precise. According to local comments on the story, the bull's name is Howdy Doody and he's a fixture of local events, and seeing him ride shotgun with Meyer is not unusual.

According to Oklahoma State University, a fully grown Watusi bull can weigh 1,000 to 1,600 pounds. By itself, that's not necessarily concerning. A mid-'90s Ford Crown Victoria should have a gross vehicle weight rating somewhere north of 5,000 pounds.

Remember, these things were engineered to hold at least two police officers and all of their field equipment; they're quite sturdy. With a light enough driver, it's possible that the vehicle was still under its safe hauling limit, but that's not a bet we'd take just eyeballing it. Regardless of his weigh-in results, Meyer was issued a warning before being told to pack up and leave town.