Watch Alfa Romeo reveal its mid-engine supercar here live

Alfa Romeo is about to unveil its supercar that’s long been rumored and even teased at this point. You’ll be able to watch the video livestream above starting at 11 a.m. ET to see it all.

The mid-engine Alfa is rumored to be named “33” after the original Tipo 33 race car and feature a heritage-inspired design. Much of the car’s construction is reported to be shared with the Maserati MC20, though the powertrain is a bit of a question. There’s the Maserati Nettuno V6 that could be utilized, but Alfa’s 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 from the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio is also available and could be overhauled for mid-engine use with more power.

Regardless of the details, this Alfa supercar is supposedly going to be built for an exceedingly short run consisting of just 33 cars. Tune in at 11 for all the details.