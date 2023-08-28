Nissan is planning to hit the reset button on its American division, according to a recent report. The company's American dealers convened in Las Vegas, Nevada, in August 2023 to learn more about the products in the pipeline, including a new, "Range Rover-like" Armada.

Company CEO Makoto Uchida told the dealers who attended the meeting that Nissan remains committed to offering a diverse portfolio of powertrains. Many new EVs are on the horizon, but the internal combustion engine isn't dead. Dealers notably got an early look at the replacements for the Kicks, the Murano and the Armada. Again positioned as Nissan's most expensive SUV, the next-generation Armada will be "bigger and more rugged-looking" than the current-generation model — an anonymous dealer described it as "Range Rover-like."

Power for the next Armada will reportedly come from a twin-turbocharged V6 engine rated at 424 horsepower. For context, the current-generation Armada (pictured) ships with a 5.6-liter V8 tuned to develop 400 horsepower. The new six-cylinder will shift through a nine-speed automatic transmission, and we're guessing that all-wheel drive will come standard. Inside, the big SUV will offer nicer materials, larger screens, and the latest advancements in electronic driving aids. There's no word yet on when the family-hauler will make its official debut.

On the electrified side of the range, Nissan will release 27 new models globally (including 19 EVs) by 2030. There's no word yet on how many of them will end up in American showrooms. One is an electric crossover with a fastback-like roof line that will replace the Leaf. The second will land as "a performance sedan" that will fill the void left by the Maxima, and the third will join Nissan's range of crossovers.

The firm will also launch a series-hybrid drivetrain in the United States during the second half of the 2020s. Already available in Japan, where it's called e-Power, the system consists of an electric motor that zaps the wheels into motion and a gasoline-burning engine that charges the battery pack. On paper, this setup sounds similar to the drivetrain that powered the Chevrolet Volt, among other models.

Some of the upcoming EVs will receive the solid-state battery technology that Nissan is currently developing. While official details are vague, one dealer told Automotive News that these batteries are thinner than a comparable lithium-ion unit and offer about twice the driving range.

Beyond an array of new and updated cars, Nissan plans to roll out a new retail model that will "create an ecosystem where customers love Nissan and buy Nissan for the [brand's] value and not for the most recent rebate out there," Automotive News learned. Implementing this plan will require dealers to share more data with Nissan, including the shopping preferences, purchase history and service history of their clients. While the company wants to learn more about its buyers, it has ruled out adopting a direct sales model like some of its rivals use.

