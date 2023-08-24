Snag this Dometic fridge dupe, perfect for camping and RVs, for less than $180 at Amazon

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Coolers are great for short road trips, but eventually all of that ice melts, leaving your food soggy and not that cold. That's where a car fridge comes in. The EUHOMY 12 Volt Car Refrigerator presents an outstanding solution for those seeking versatile and portable cooling options for camping, travel, RVs, trucks, and even home use. Currently available at 31% off at Amazon, this refrigerator offers a range of features that makes it a great deal at a fraction of the price of some of its competitors.

$179.99 at Amazon

Key Features:

Versatile Capacity: Boasts a spacious 59-quart (55-liter) capacity, offering ample room for storing food, beverages, and supplies, making it suitable for camping, travel, RVs, trucks, and home use.

Temperature Range: Maintains temperatures as low as -4 F and up to 68 F, ensuring your items are stored within the optimal temperature range for freshness.

App Control: Equipped with an app control feature that allows you to monitor and adjust temperature settings remotely, enhancing convenience and control.

Multiple Power Options: Supports both 12V and 24V DC power, as well as 110-240V AC power, offering flexible power sources that suit various scenarios.

Compact and Practical Design: Features a compact form factor, ideal for outdoor installations like camping sites or vehicle storage, with reversible door hinges and frost-free technology for added convenience and ease of use.

With a substantial capacity of 59 quarts (55 liters), the EUHOMY Car Refrigerator provides ample space to store your food, beverages, and supplies for various occasions. Whether you're embarking on a road trip, setting up camp, or need extra storage at home, this refrigerator caters to your cooling needs. It offers both refrigerator and freezer capabilities, maintaining temperatures as low as -4 F and up to 68 F, ensuring your items are stored at the optimal temperature range.

The inclusion of advanced features like App Control sets this refrigerator apart. Through the accompanying app, you can easily control and monitor the temperature settings, making adjustments remotely for optimal performance. The refrigerator supports both 12V and 24V DC power, as well as 110-240V AC, providing flexible power options to suit various scenarios. This versatility ensures that you can power it from your vehicle's power outlet or a regular wall outlet.

The EUHOMY Car Refrigerator is also fairly compact, making it suitable for outdoor installations such as camping sites or the back of your truck. Its reversible door hinges enhance convenience, allowing you to adapt the refrigerator to your space. The frost-free defrost feature further simplifies maintenance, ensuring that you don't have to worry about frequent manual defrosting.

This refrigerator is also certified by UL, providing reassurance of its safety and quality standards. The package includes the car refrigerator itself, an AC adapter, and a DC power cord.