Tesla owners, expand your charging network with this adapter, now under $100

Not all chargers are equal, nor are they easily found, which is where the EVCONN CCS to Tesla Adapter comes in. It's an adapter that expands the charging capabilities of Tesla Model 3, Y, X, and S vehicles. This adapter not only represents an innovative solution but also comes at an attractive price of $99.99, 33% off its regular price at Amazon.

Key Features

Premium Shell Material: Crafted from advanced PA66 and glass fiber materials, ensuring durability and capable of withstanding high temperatures up to 200°C. IP56 waterproof rating allows worry-free outdoor charging in various weather conditions.

Intelligent Temperature Control: Equipped with a built-in temperature detection system that automatically pauses charging if temperatures become too high, ensuring safe and efficient charging.

Tesla Compatibility: Specifically designed for Tesla Model 3, Y, X, and S, allowing seamless connectivity to CCS Level 3 charging stations. Compatibility check can be done through the vehicle's software settings.

High Charging Capacity: Rated up to 250kW and 500A, making it suitable for Level 3 charging stations. Provides efficient charging for Tesla vehicles, enhancing peace of mind during journeys.

Professional Quality & Service: Thoroughly tested and certified for safety and reliability, backed by exceptional after-sales support. EVCONN responds within 24 hours to provide customer-focused solutions that exceed expectations.

Crafted with precision from high-quality PA66 and glass fiber materials, the EVCONN CCS to Tesla Adapter boasts a premium shell that can withstand even high temperatures of up to 200°C. This durability, coupled with an IP56 waterproof rating, makes outdoor charging worry-free, regardless of weather conditions. Beyond its robust construction, the adapter integrates an intelligent temperature control system. If the temperature during charging becomes too high, the adapter intelligently pauses the charging process until the temperature cools down, ensuring both safety and efficiency during the charging process.

One of the standout features of this adapter is its Tesla compatibility. Specially designed for Model 3, Y, X, and S, it seamlessly connects these Tesla models to CCS Level 3 charging stations. To check compatibility, users can navigate to the software settings on their Tesla and ensure that CCS adapter support is enabled. However, it's important to note that Teslas built before 2014 may not be CCS enabled.

Performance is at the heart of this adapter, offering a remarkable rating of up to 250kW and 500A, perfectly suited for Level 3 charging stations. While charging rates may vary based on the station's specifications and the current Tesla battery level, this adapter offers a reliable and efficient method to charge your Tesla, providing you with confidence during your journeys.

With features like intelligent temperature control, compatibility with multiple Tesla models, and robust construction, it empowers Tesla owners to charge their vehicles with confidence and convenience. At a discounted price of $99.99, this adapter offers an unparalleled blend of value and innovation, making it an excellent deal for Tesla enthusiasts seeking reliable and advanced charging solutions.