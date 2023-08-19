Mitsubishi Mirage will reportedly get the axe in 2025

The Mitsubishi Mirage, the car that everyone loves to hate, might not be long for the U.S. market. Reports have it exiting stage left by the end of 2025 with no successor in the works. The compact has the ignominy of being the cheapest new car available in the U.S., with an MSRP starting at $17,340 including destination charges.

The report comes from an unnamed source who spoke to Automotive News. However, Mitsubishi spokesperson Jeremy Barnes declined to comment on whether the Mirage is getting the axe in two years. "It's a vehicle that we still see as having a role in our portfolio at this time," Barnes told AN. "It fulfills the role of an entry-level vehicle."

The Mirage comes in either hatchback or sedan profiles and is powered by a 1.2-liter 3-cylinder making 78 horsepower and 74 lb-ft of torque. While it is often panned for its low power and basic interior, the Mirage did offer a brand spanking new car with a 10-year,100,000-mile powertrain warranty. Plus, it did come standard with features like Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluetooth, remote keyless entry, power windows, cruise control, and USB port – none of which are necessary to go from point A to point B. It's also rated at 39 mpg combined and comes in fun colors.

While options like the Nissan Sentra and Kia Rio still exist, Cox Automotive reported that the only car to actually sell below $20,000 in July was the Mirage. Nevertheless, Mirage sales are down 44% in the first half of 2023.

The list of affordable cars grows ever shorter, with options like the Toyota Yaris, Ford Fiesta, and the excellent Honda Fit all having exited the market in recent years. Meanwhile, the average new car price has increased by 47.7% since the pandemic, partially due to supply chain issues. A recent iSeeCars study found that even the pool of late-model used cars below $20,000 has shrunken dramatically, from 49.3% of sales in 2019 to just 12.4% today. Meanwhile the number of more expensive, larger and more luxurious cars is expanding.

Once the Mirage is gone, Mitsubishi will have, like Ford and GM, a zero-sedan lineup. Like many, Mitsubishi is preparing for an all-electric push, with plans to debut nine new BEV models globally by 2030.