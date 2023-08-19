Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It's a good idea to have a toolbox around the house, but sometimes you need a bigger toolbox that you can take on the go. With a rolling toolbox, you can carry as many tools as you want, wherever you are. They are typically made from heavy-duty materials that will last a long time, with sturdy wheels. Here are the best rolling toolboxes currently for sale on Amazon.

$81.96 at Amazon

Key Features

Maximum storage volume

Anti-rust metal latches

Bi-material top handle

Waterproof

7” wheels

This DEWALT TSTAK Rolling Tool Box is a versatile toolbox that rolls around with 7” wheels. It has an anti-rust metal latch and a bi-material top handle made from metal and plastic. The toolbox weighs 4.88 pounds and supports a maximum weight of 11 pounds. A lifetime limited warranty is included with your purchase.

$57.50 at Amazon

Key Features

2 tool boxes

Water-resistant

Removable tray

Deep bottom compartment

Sturdy plastic construction

The Stalwart Portable Box with Wheels comes as a set of two toolboxes and has a traditional tool chest and a second compartment for extra storage. It’s made with high-quality plastic and is water-resistant.

$93.95 at Amazon

Key Features

Made with 600D polyester

10 internal pockets

9 outside pockets

Adjustable telescoping handle

Dual zippers on top

3 plastic bottom feet

This XtrempepowerUS 18” Rolling Tool Bag Organizer is made with high-quality 600D polyester. It has 10 internal pockets and nine outside pockets for maximum storage. It has an adjustable telescoping handle that is easy to customize and pull around.

$144.89 at Amazon

Key Features

3-stage trolley

46 pockets

Made with nylon and ballistic Oxford fabric

Anti-slip rubber zip pullers

Water-resistant

Hard bottom

The WELKINLAND Rolling Tool Bag With Wheels is a three-stage trolley that has 46 pockets to store all of hand tools. The bottom has a hard surface, and the bag itself is made with nylon and ballistic Oxford fabric to prevent your tools from tearing the bag. It has a titanium telescoping handle, treaded wheels and is water-resistant.

$159.99 at Amazon

Key Features

258-piece kit

Wide range of tools included

Precision tools

Fixed layers

2 durable wheels

This DEKOPRO Tool Kit includes a massive array of tools with 258 pieces. These tools are crafted with premium forged steel and are long-lasting and corrosion-resistant. It has a multitude of wrenches, screwdrivers, hammers, screwdrivers, ball-bearings, etc. Each layer of the toolbox is fixed in place and has gaskets to give more protection to the tools inside.

What are the benefits of a rolling toolbox?

A rolling toolbox has many advantages over a standard toolbox. They have wheels and a handle and are easier to haul around. Because you don't need to carry them, they can be larger and have more storage capacity.

Are there any downsides to these toolboxes?

One downside to rolling tool chests to consider is the price; they cost around $100 or more and aren’t really necessary if you're not on the go to various locations, such as using tools for work.