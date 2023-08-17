Fisker Alaska electric pickup specs, price and production plans revealed

One of the more exciting vehicles that Fisker revealed earlier this month was the Alaska electric pickup. The specs look promising, and the truck has an attractive enough design, and now Fisker has even more details to share.

Its size was a bit of a question before, but now we know that it measures 208.8 inches in length. That makes it a few inches shorter than most of the midsize pickups currently on the market, but a good bit larger than compact trucks like the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz. Basically, think of it as a small midsize pickup.

Fisker also revealed that there will be two battery packs available. A 75 kWh pack will offer about 230 miles of range. The larger 113 kWh pack promises up to 340 miles on a full charge. Performance will vary depending on how you spec it, too. The slowest version of the Alaska will do the 0-60 mph run in 7.2 seconds, and the quickest will do the same in 3.9.

A starting price of $45,400 is the current, expected MSRP, though Fisker makes it clear that this and all the other specs it laid out today are “targeted specifications.” Basically, don’t be surprised to see all these numbers change a bit once Fisker gets closer to a launch date. Fisker says the Alaska will be manufactured in the U.S. (presumably with the goal of qualifying for the federal EV tax credit). As for when the Alaska hits the market, said production is claimed to begin in the first quarter of 2025.

Those interested can reserve one for $250, and if you really love this truck so much already, you can reserve a second one for only an additional $100.

Related video: