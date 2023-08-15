Mercedes-Benz CLA EV looks a lot like its gas-powered sibling in spy photos

Reports have suggested that Mercedes has been working on an electric version of the CLA-Class sedan, and these spy photos seem to show exactly that. Interestingly, while the sedan will supposedly feature some high-end electric technology, this prototype looks a whole lot like its gas-powered namesake.

Most of this CLA EV's body looks nearly the same as the regular version: the low roof, curvy profile, and curt tail. But there are notable differences. The nose is almost completely solid and smoothed out, with just an enormous circle in the middle where the three-pointed star badge will reside. Pop-out, flush-mounted door handles also replace the conventional pull handles from the regular CLA.

It would be easy to assume that Mercedes was taking a similar approach to the CLA as it did with the EQB, the electric version of the GLB compact SUV: Simply shove some basic EV gear under an existing shell and call it a day. But instead, this car is supposed to get big upgrades, such as an 800-volt lithium iron phosphate battery system allowing up to 350-kW DC fast charging. AMG versions may also get some active aero aids a la the EQXX. More efficient motors are also expected.

This does seem like an odd way to introduce some new EV tech to the German brand, since this CLA-sized car – likely called EQA to be in line with the rest of the Mercedes EV offerings – will probably be priced below its bigger siblings. It could also be that the timing of the technology's readiness and the release of the small EV sedan simply lined up well. Either way, considering the mediocre execution of the EQB, we'll be glad to see Mercedes seemingly taking this car more seriously, assuming the reports are correct of course. We'll have to wait a little while to see the results, though, as the car is supposed to arrive sometime next year or in 2025, with hybrid versions to follow.

