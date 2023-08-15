Aston Martin Vantage Volante spy photos reveal fresh face

Having been around for around half a decade, it's not a huge surprise that an updated Aston Martin Vantage is on the way. These spy photos show a Volante convertible version out testing in thin camouflage. And that thin camouflage lets us get a good look at how the sports car is being tweaked.

The changes appear to be restricted mainly to the front of the Vantage. The grille appears to be narrower and quite a bit taller. And to go along with the updated grille, the headlights are also narrower and swept further up the fenders. The effect seems a bit more retro, harkening back to the days when Astons still had round sealed-beam headlights.

Other than that, the rest of the car looks virtually unchanged. The only detail we spotted different was the pair of vents on either edge of the rear bumper. With that in mind, we're betting that not much has changed underneath the skin. It will surely retain the AMG-sourced twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 with the eight-speed ZF automatic transmission, though it is possible that the 503 horsepower and 505 pound-feet of torque will be bumped up with the update. We're not expecting the V12 variant to continue, though, as it was a strictly limited-edition model.

We're also expecting a freshened interior, even though we can't see it in these photos. The DB12 got a thoroughly changed cabin with its introduction, including a new infotainment system instead of the borrowed Mercedes system. Similar changes seem reasonable for the smaller Vantage.

We would bet the Vantage's changes are revealed within a year. This prototype looks very close to production and is barely covered up with camouflage.

