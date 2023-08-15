The 2024 Volvo XC60 is adding a Black Edition variant to its lineup of available trims.

This isn’t the first Volvo Black Edition model, as the company applied the appearance package to the S60 before, and now its most popular SUV is getting the treatment, too. The changes, which we’ll detail below, are very similar to what we saw on the sedan.

For starters, you must choose the top-level Ultimate equipment level to be able to spec the Black Edition package. Every Black Edition is painted in Onyx Black paint, features unique 21-inch glossy black painted wheels, a black Volvo logo in front and black “Volvo” lettering in back. As for the interior, you’ll have the choice of either Charcoal black leather or Volvo’s black/gray seats that feature a combination of leather, textiles and leatherette to create a sportier look. Aluminum trim and the Orrefors crystal shift knob provide some contrast to the otherwise monotone interior.

Volvo says you’ll also be able to pick between two powertrains, with one being the mild-hybrid B5 and the other being its top-shelf T8 Recharge plug-in hybrid setup. The B5 Black Edition has a starting price of $58,595 including destination, while the T8 will run you $70,045.

