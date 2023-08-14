2023 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon FarOut Edition another EcoDiesel sendoff

The farewell tour for Stellantis' 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 is close to the final stop. The conglomerate announced last year it was pulling the engine from the 2023 Ram 1500 lineup, a perusal through the configurator at the Ram site shows the engine looks to already be gone. Jeep made a similar announcement last year, celebrating the retirement with a Wrangler Rubicon FarOut Edition that bundled the oil-burner with some cosmetic changes and an option combo not otherwise available. That Wrangler started at just over $64,000 before options. Now it's the Jeep Gladiator's turn to send off the EcoDiesel, Jeep's pickup getting its own limited-production FarOut Edition.

We're not aware of a production cap applied to the Wrangler FarOut, which might be why new examples can still be found on dealer lots. The Gladiator FarOut's being held to 1,000 units, each starting at $71,790 after the $1,795 destination charge. Ordering is open now through the end of September, deliveries anticipated in Q3 of this year.

The official price breakdown is $12,100 for the FarOut Edition package above the Rubicon and a number of baked-in options. The 2023 Gladiator FarOut comes with the LED Lighting Group, Cold Weather Group, Trailer-Tow and Heavy-Duty Electrical Group, Safety Group, and Mopar Black Satin Grille and is available for ordering through the end of September 2023. Deliveries will begin in the third quarter of 2023. The exclusive option combo is pairing the diesel with the Rock-Trac full-time 4WD with its two-speed transfer case and 4.0:1 low range; normally, that gear ratio requires the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6. Additional bits include a spray-in bedliner, a "Diesel 3.0L" graphic on the hood, "FarOut" and "3.0 D" tailgate badges, body-colored fender flares, a steel bumper, and 17-inch black polished wheels on 33-inch tires. The cabin's dressed in black leather with red accents and all-weather floor mats

Once the Gladiator FarOut goes away, Jeep's pickup will continue with just the Pentastar V6 and a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission.

