Fisker Ronin $385,000 electric convertible early details revealed

Announced in May 2022, the Fisker Rōnin will be positioned as the young brand's flagship model when it goes on sale later in the 2020s. It's still under development, but Fisker released preliminary specifications such as range and pricing to give us a better idea of what to expect.

New images of the Rōnin show a low-slung convertible with two full-size front doors, a pair of smaller rear doors, and pronounced wheel arches that are reminiscent of the Karma. The front doors open in a butterfly fashion, like in many modern McLaren models, while the back doors are rear-hinged to facilitate the task of hopping in the back seats. And your eyes aren't deceiving you: the Rōnin looks more like a sedan than a convertible in some of the photos. Fisker explains the model will come standard with a power-operated hard top.

It describes the Rōnin as "a sizeable vehicle" that's capable of seating up to five passengers and that offers "exceptional" cargo capacity. The driver will face a futuristic-looking steering wheel with what looks like an integrated instrument cluster, a digital dashboard that's not unlike the Hyperscreen fitted to some current-generation Mercedes-Benz models, and a 17.1-inch display for the infotainment system.⁠

Powertrain details are vague at best, and Fisker warns that the figures it's providing could change because the Rōnin is a work in progress. As of writing, it plans to deliver a convertible with over 1,000 horsepower and approximately 600 miles of driving range from a battery pack integrated into the aluminum space-frame chassis. Composite parts, including carbon fiber wheels, will help offset the drivetrain's weight. If everything goes according to plan, the Rōnin will reach 60 mph from a stop in 2 seconds flat and keep accelerating until 170 mph.

Fisker claims it will build 999 units of the Rōnin by hand, though there's no word yet on where production will take place. Pricing starts at $385,000, a figure that puts the convertible in supercar territory, and deliveries are tentatively scheduled to start in the second half of 2025. We're taking this date with a grain of salt: hitting deadlines isn't one of Fisker's strengths. It initially planned to deliver the Rōnin in 2024.

