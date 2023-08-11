2022 and 2023 Toyota Tundra recalled over potential fuel line issue

Toyota announced it's launched a safety recall in the U.S. for the Tundra pickup in both standard and hybrid guises, covering the 2022 and 2023 model years. The automaker says a plastic fuel tube "could move and rub against the brake line and develop a fuel leak," and all of us here probably know by now that fuel leaks are bad news.

The recall population counts approximately 168,000 trucks; considering that dealers sold 104,404 Tundras in the U.S. in 2022 and a little more than 70,000 so far this year, we're likely talking about every Tundra that came off the line before Toyota realized and remedied the problem at the factory.

The fix is going to be two trips to the dealer, both will cost time, neither will cost money. The first trip is to have a temporary fix put in place, that being a clamp and protective materials for the plastic tube to get it away and shielded from the brake line. Toyota's working on parts for the permanent fix. When those are ready, Tundra owners will head back to the storefront to have them installed.

Toyota says it will notify owners about the issue by early October of this year. In the meantime, owners can get in touch with the Toyota Brand Engagement Center at 800-331-4331 with questions. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration doesn't have a campaign number for this recall yet; Toyota's recall site indicates the action is awaiting an NHTSA identification number.

Speaking of that, this is the third recall this year for the 2022 Tundra, the fourth recall this year for 2023 model. If you're an owner and you're headed to the dealer anyway, hop on the NHTSA site at www.nhtsa.gov/recalls and enter your VIN for a checklist of items to have fixed.