This hitch-mounted 2-bike carrier is a ridiculously good deal at 45% off

We recently reviewed the Kuat Piston Pro X, the best hitch-mounted bike rack we have ever used or reviewed. It is top of the line, and for cycling enthusiasts who spend thousands on their bikes, a $1,400 bike rack makes sense. For those who rock a $45 Specialized Rockhopper or some other bike in that price range that they rescued off of Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace, the Allen Sports Deluxe Locking Quick Release 2-Bike Carrier, coming in at $67.76, may be more their speed.

$67.76 at Amazon

While it doesn’t have all of the bells and whistles of the Kuat (for 5% of the price, did you expect it to?) it still does a solid job of getting your bike from a to b and with a rating of 4.7 stars, it seems to do the job fairly well.

Will I be throwing my full-suspension mountain bike on it any time soon? No. I think it’s worth it to spend more up front and get a solid, proven rack that can stand the test of time and protect my investment. But if you want to spend under $100, this rack seems like the way to go.

Features

Bike Carrier for 2 Bikes: Easily Attaches using a Locking Quick Install Hitch

Versatile Hitch Compatibility: Designed to fit both 1 1/4 in. and 2 in. receiver hitches with a Locking Mechanism

Effortless Installation: The Quick Install Hitch swiftly secures the carrier within the receiver hitch; Dual keys included

Space-Efficient Design: Foldable arms for convenient storage and the rack tilts when necessary

Secure Bike Fastening: Utilize individual tie-downs to firmly secure and safeguard bicycles

Accommodates Various Frame Styles: Capable of holding a diverse range of bicycle frame designs