Infiniti teases QX Monograph concept for Pebble reveal

Infiniti is planning on showing a new concept car during Monterey Car Week called the QX Monograph.

In case you lost track of time, that’s next week, as the concept car will officially be unveiled on Thursday, August 17. Infiniti is planning on holding a press conference at The Lodge at Pebble Beach where Alfonso Albaisa, senior VP of design, will present the vehicle.

Infiniti says the new concept will showcase the “future direction of Infiniti’s design direction.” A single teaser image gives us a glimpse of the grille and the Infiniti logo on the front. There isn’t a lot Infiniti is saying about the QX Monograph yet, but we’re told it features “digital piano key” lighting, bold proportions and the aforementioned double-arched grille. Of course, since it’s a QX model, we should also expect it to be an SUV concept and not any other body style.

Beyond the concept car, Infiniti says it’s bringing never-before-seen quarter-scale design models from Nissan archives to display publicly. In total, four of these models will be shown, including the 1916 DAT 41, 1966 Prince Skyline 2000-GTB, 1970 Nissan Skyline H/T and the 1995 Nissan Skyline GT-R.

