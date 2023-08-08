Save up to $200 with these Tire Rack deals

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Sadly, summer is already on the way out the door, so it might be time to look into some new tires for the upcoming winter. If you've been rolling around on worn-out tires, it's high time to kick them to the curb and pick up a new set. As usual, there are tons of great deals to be had at Tire Rack right now. They range from prepaid rebate cards, to mail-in rebates and even a limited-time instant rebate. With deals on Goodyear, Bridgestone, Continental and more, there's a good chance you can find some solid savings to take advantage of. Check the deals out below.
Bridgestone - Rebate up to $100
Save up to $100 on Bridgestone Tires
This promotion lasts until September 4 and could get you up to $70 back on a Bridgestone Visa Prepaid Card by mail with the purchase of four select Bridgestone brand tires, or up to $100 when you use your Bridgestone Tire Rack credit card.
Continental - Rebate up to $180
Save up to $180 on Continental Tires
Expiring at the end of the month, Tire Rack is offering a promotion that could get you up to $70 back on a Visa Prepaid Card by mail with the purchase of four select passenger Continental tires. This rebate can be increased by an additional $110 when you use a Continental Tire Credit Card for purchase.
Firestone - Rebate up to $90
Save up to $90 on Firestone Tires
Picking up a set of four select Firestone tires can get you an $60 rebate in the form of a Visa PrePaid Card as of this writing. You can increase that by $30 when using a CFNA Credit Card or Bridgestone Tire Rack Credit Card. This deal ends September 4, so if you want to take advantage of the deal you can do that right here.
Mickey Thompson - Up to $100 rebate by mail
Save up to $100 on Mickey Thompson Tires
Mickey Thompson fans need not worry, thanks to this promotion you may be eligible to receive up to a $100 back by mail when you purchase a set of Baja Boss A/T Tires, or $70 back by mail when you purchase a set of Baja Legend EXP tires. This deal ends August 15.
Goodyear - Rebate up to $200
Save up to $200 on Goodyear Tires
If you only drive on Goodyears, we've got you covered with a deal as well. With the purchase of four select Goodyear tires, you may be eligible to receive up to a $100 Goodyear Visa Prepaid Card or Virtual Card by online or mail-in rebate, but only until September 30. You can increase your rebate by an additional $100 if you use a Goodyear credit card. Here's an extra tip for the real deal hunters: If you do have a Goodyear Credit Card, you can increase your savings by up to yet another $25 when purchasing any service priced $50 or more on Goodyear.com. "(Service excludes tire purchase, shop supplies, disposal fees, and taxes extra)."
The easiest way to take advantage of these deals is to click right here to learn the details of the promotions and see all of the eligible tires. You can also search for what you'll need by using the "shop by vehicle" tool on TireRack.com, which allows you to input your car's make, model, and year, and the site will present you with all of the available tires compatible with your vehicle. Start your search for new wheels right here.
