Ferrari sees better earnings with 'personalizations,' stock falls anyway

Italian luxury automaker Ferrari reported second quarter results that beat expectations, but an improved outlook powered by bespoke “personalizations” wasn’t enough to impress investors.

From a guidance point of view, Ferrari (RACE) now sees full-year adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of as much as 2.19-2.22 billion euros ($2.40-$2.43 billion), up from prior guidance of 2.13-2.18 billion euros ($2.33-$2.39 billion). Ferrari also bumped up its full-year revenue forecast slightly to 5.8 billion euros ($6.36 billion), up from a prior 5.7 billion euros.

"The decision to revise the guidance upwards was supported in particular by stunning results in personalizations,” Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna said in a statement. “We see this trend that is better than expected,” Vigna followed up on the earnings call this morning.

Nonetheless, Ferrari’s guidance hike wasn’t enough for investors, as US-listed shares were lower in midday trade. That being said, investors could be taking profits as Ferrari shares have surged an astounding 46% this year.

Overall for the quarter, Ferrari reported adjusted EBITDA of 589 million euros ($645.4 million), topping analyst estimates of 577 million euros ($632.3 million), and up 31.9% from a year ago. Revenue for the quarter came in at 1.47 billion euros ($1.61 billion), up 14.1% from a year ago on sales of 3,392 vehicles, nearly identical to a year ago.

In terms of deliveries, Ferrari shipped 3,392 vehicles in Q2, a slight decrease of 63 cars from a year ago. The model mix contained nine gas-powered cars and four hybrid engine models, with hybrid deliveries hitting a 43.0% share, more than double a year ago, Ferrari said.