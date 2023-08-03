2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV base 1LT model dropped before it ever existed

Chevrolet announced prices for a few different Blazer EV models earlier this week, but what it left out was that its previously-announced base 1LT trim (pictured above) has been nixed. Automotive News broke the news on Chevy killing the 1LT, and it was then confirmed by Car and Driver.

The 1LT going away means the 2024 Blazer EV’s base price is going to be considerably more than the touted $44,995 entry point Chevy claimed it would be at the vehicle’s initial unveiling. Now, that said, the new theoretical entry point will be the front-wheel-drive version of the 2LT trim that Chevy originally claimed would start at $47,595. We’d be happy to see Chevy retain that price tag once production begins, but wouldn’t be surprised if the volatility of EV prices over the past year causes a further increase.

As for the reason Chevy is dropping the 1LT, a spokesperson told Automotive News that it believes higher trim levels of the Equinox EV will fit the needs of folks who were considering the base Blazer EV. It also reduces the price overlap between the two models.

None of this changes the cadence of release Chevy just announced last week. In fact, the 1LT was already planned as the last of all the Blazer EV models to launch for the 2024 model year, with sales originally meant to begin by the end of the first quarter in 2024.

