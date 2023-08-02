Here's what thousands of Tesla owners really think about their Model 3

A Tesla Model 3 at a Supercharger. Kena Betancur/Getty Images

A Bloomberg survey found many Tesla Model 3 owners were disenchanted with Elon Musk.

However, 87% of respondents said they were considering buying another Tesla as their next vehicle.

Here's some of the best and worst things the respondents had to say about their Model 3.

A Bloomberg survey of more than 5,000 Tesla Model 3 owners found many respondents had become disenchanted with the EV maker's owner Elon Musk in the four years since the outlet's last survey.

Many reported deep concerns about Musk's online presence and some of his controversial opinions.

Nevertheless, the owners were overall still very positive about the Model 3 and said they planned to stick with Tesla.

Nearly 87% of the Model 3 owners surveyed said they were considering another Tesla for their next vehicle, while 96% said they were considering an EV of some sort.

But some still found issues with their vehicles, and many shared safety worries over Tesla's Full Self-Driving technology.

Here's some of the best and worst things customers told Bloomberg about their Model 3 – and the FSD technology.

The good

"Best car I've ever owned."

"The one repair I needed was for the charge door and they came to my house to fix it in one day, not under warranty. A great experience."

"I love my car, and intend on getting my wife a Tesla when she moves to USA. Safest cars on the road are Teslas."

"Makes it almost impossible to consider buying any other vehicle, especially electric."

"Performance & mechanical reliability amazingly better than any non-EV. There just isn't any comparison."

The Model 3's interior. Tesla

The bad

"Numerous problems with reliability follow a pattern. First, Tesla claims it doesn't exist, then they damage the car trying to fix it. Window actuators failed multiple times. Each time claimed no problem. Then, when they looked at, once they damaged the door trying to slam it while window stayed open, second time, cut the interior while trying to replace actuator. Both times, they needed to keep for 10 days to fix their own fubar."

"The wheel well rusts and Tesla claims it is normal. This is the first time I've seen a wheel well rust from the 5 or so cars I have owned in the past."

"I've been unable to use USB storage and charging for years, HVAC system doesn't work properly above 32 F, rear inverter blew while parked, some trim pieces fell off"

"Car has been unable to drive for 3 months. AC system has not worked for over a year. Very dissatisfied."

"Worst car I've ever owned. Appears to have been assembled by a 6 year old. Drunk. With a hand tied behind his back. Garbage."

Autopilot and FSD

"I definitely feel safer driving with it. It isn't perfect, but neither am I, and we complement each other's weaknesses. It has faster reaction times and sees better (360 degrees)."

"People's risk profiles understandably differ, but if auto pilot is used properly and expectations are realistic, it's outstanding and much safer."

"It is dangerous and this man must be stopped."

"This $10,000 option was clearly fraud and should be treated as such by regulators."

"Phantom braking is a frightening experience that greatly lowers confidence in FSD. I simply don't trust it and would like a refund."

"My wife describes Autopilot and FSD in the following way, 'Your car drives like a drunk old man.'"

"FSD is nowhere near safe enough to be used on public roads without 100% driver attention. Given that drivers rely on the hype and not reality, I think this is likely to create unsafe situations for everyone sharing the road."