Here's what Tesla owners wish new EV buyers understood

Tesla owners said some people make a series of faux pas when they first buy an EV. PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images

Tesla owners shared some common mistakes new electric vehicle owners sometimes make.

Earlier, they sounded off on some of the unexpected headaches of owning a Tesla.

Now, Tesla veterans say newbies should be aware of Supercharger etiquette — and offer other tips.

As electric cars become more popular and Tesla is set to open some of its Supercharger network to other automakers, some new EV owners have yet to master the learning curve.

Tesla veterans broke down some of the common faux pas new owners make in a series of conversations with Insider — from charging etiquette to taking proper care of an electric car.

Here's what Tesla owners wish new drivers understood about joining the EV community: