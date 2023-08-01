All the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser trim levels

The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser is here, and it's smaller than the one for the rest of the world, but that's not necessarily a bad thing off-road, and it carries a smaller estimated price. Plus it has great retro looks. It's certainly an attractive package all around, but what's the best version for you? We've rounded up the different trim levels to highlight what each offers so you know which to grab when they arrive at dealers early next year.

Standard Features

No matter what trim you pick, the Land Cruiser comes well-equipped. They all get the hybrid turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder that will also be shared with top-spec Toyota Tacoma pickups. It makes 326 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque. They all get an eight-speed automatic transmission and full-time four-wheel drive with a two-speed transfer case. They also feature a locking rear differential, hill descent control, Crawl Control and 6,000 pounds of towing. Inside, they have a heated steering wheel, 2.4-kW power inverter a wireless phone charger and the latest Toyota infotainment is built in with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Standard safety features also include automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist and automatic high-beam headlights.