All the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser trim levels

The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser is here, and it's smaller than the one for the rest of the world, but that's not necessarily a bad thing off-road, and it carries a smaller estimated price. Plus it has great retro looks. It's certainly an attractive package all around, but what's the best version for you? We've rounded up the different trim levels to highlight what each offers so you know which to grab when they arrive at dealers early next year.
Standard Features
No matter what trim you pick, the Land Cruiser comes well-equipped. They all get the hybrid turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder that will also be shared with top-spec Toyota Tacoma pickups. It makes 326 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque. They all get an eight-speed automatic transmission and full-time four-wheel drive with a two-speed transfer case. They also feature a locking rear differential, hill descent control, Crawl Control and 6,000 pounds of towing. Inside, they have a heated steering wheel, 2.4-kW power inverter a wireless phone charger and the latest Toyota infotainment is built in with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Standard safety features also include automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist and automatic high-beam headlights.
- 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 1958
- Image Credit: Zac Palmer
Land Cruiser 1958
The base trim is known as Land Cruiser 1958. It gets its name from the first year of the Land Cruiser, and it stands out with retro styling including an egg crate grille with the block "TOYOTA" lettering and round LED headlights. Halogen fog lights are included too, plus 18-inch wheels with 245-mm wide tires measuring 31.5 inches in diameter. Inside, it gets heated fabric seats, a six-speaker sound system, an 8-inch infotainment screen and a slightly smaller digital instrument cluster than higher trims. "Land Cruiser" is embossed on the dash in front of the passenger
Land Cruiser
Simply known as "Land Cruiser," this trim skips the round lights for rectangular ones, and the fog lights are upgraded to color-switchable Rigid Industries LED units. It picks up bigger Michelin LTX Trail 265-mm tires with a 32.6-inch diameter, roof rails, as well as electronic front anti-roll bar disconnect, Multi-Terrain Select drive modes and Multi-Terrain Monitor cameras for getting better looks at the road and obstacles. The interior is upgraded with a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, 10-speaker sound system, rear climate controls, colorful interior trim, electric-opening rear hatch and faux leather seats with power adjustability, heating and ventilation. A premium package is available that further adds 20-inch wheels, 14-speaker sound system, head-up display, digital rear-view mirror and sunroof.
Land Cruiser First Edition
Topping the range for a limited time, since only 5,000 will be made, is the First Edition. It gets the 1958's retro lights, but keeps all the regular Land Cruiser's additional features. It also picks up exterior accessories such as a roof rack, rock rails, skid plate and mud flaps. And inside, it has real leather upholstery, a tailgate light and key fob cover.
Pricing
Pricing for every trim hasn't been given yet, but Toyota estimates the Land Cruiser will start around the mid-$50,000 mark. That will be for the 1958 trim, with the others costing more. Look for full pricing closer to the on-sale date early next year.
