Chevy Bolt and Toyota Land Cruiser returning, driving the BMW XM | Autoblog Podcast #791

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by News Editor Joel Stocksdale. They kick off the episode talking about car news including the return of two vehicles, the Chevy Bolt electric car and the Toyota Land Cruiser SUV. They also talk about Porsche sticking with internal combustion for the 911 for the foreseeable future. Then it's on to the vehicles the two have been driving, starting with the BMW XM plug-in hybrid, the Subaru Crosstrek, and wrapping up with the Honda Accord. And to cap off the episode, the two respond to a long-time listener trying to figure out which car to let go to make space and liquidity for something else with the Spend My Money segment.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #791

