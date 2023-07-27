Ducati announces the Monster 30th Anniversario for 2024

Ducati is an iconic Italian motorcycle brand, and its long, storied history has yielded some impressive machines over the years. One of its most important models, the Monster, has been around for 30 years, and to celebrate, the company is releasing a limited-edition anniversary model.

Ducati offers several configurations of the bike, including different body styles, but the anniversary model comes naked. The Monster 30th Anniversario features a unique tri-color livery, exclusive gold wheels and an embroidered seat. It checks in with a curb weight of 405.7 pounds, making it almost 9 pounds lighter than the standard bike. Ducati notes that it reduced weight while adding a steering damper and windshield not found on the standard model.

The bike comes with a four-valve twin-cylinder engine making 111 horsepower and 68.7 pounds of torque that makes full power at lower revs. Ducati employed a lightened Ohlins suspension fork that cuts 1.3 pounds from the standard Monster, and it pairs with an adjustable steering damper that increases stability at high speeds. It also gets exclusive forged aluminum wheels, carbon fiber mudguards, Brembo brakes, a passenger seat cover, a bike cover and unique Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tires.

Though it’s a harder-core Monster, Ducati gives the Anniversario plenty of tech. It comes with a full-LED lighting system and a 4.3-inch color gauge cluster. The bike offers three riding modes, including a new wet mode, and the rider can change settings quickly from the handlebars. Each bike gets a number plate with the bike’s model name and a certificate of authenticity.

The Monster 30th Anniversario is limited to 500 units worldwide, with just 100 of those aimed at North America. Pricing for the U.S. starts at $18,595 and $21,595 in Canada.

Related Video: