How buyers have been ordering their 2024 Ford Mustangs

We've finally had a chance to the drive the 2024 Ford Mustang, including being wowed by the thoroughly awesome drift brake. During that experience, we actually got a chance to sample several of the many Mustang body style, engine, transmission and package combinations available for 2024. And that's before the Dark Horse launches and any sort of Shelby versions are announced.

As before, the 2024 Ford Mustang is available as a coupe or a convertible. There is then standard EcoBoost four-cylinder engine as well as the V8-powered GT, which gets a power bump with the active exhaust option. You can also equip the GT with either a six-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic -- the EcoBoost is auto only for 2024. A key option is the Performance package, which adds the drift brake, and opens the door to the further option of the MagneRide adaptive suspension. There's then a key pair of appearance packages: Night Pony (sounds like a Stevie Nicks song) and Bronze. One has blacked-out trim and wheels, while the other, you guessed it, has bronzed-out.

So how are customers thus far ordering their 2024 Mustangs? Let's take a look at a few key points. For the #SaveTheManuals crowd, 27% of GT and Dark Horse customers have been selecting the manual. That's pretty good. And in case you're wondering, the old EcoBoost manual sold in such scarce, single-digit numbers that Ford chose to discontinue that combo for 2024.

Among GT customers, 22% chose the Performance Package. And while Ford didn't share the percentage of EcoBoost customers who went for it, apparently the take rate did increase by 50%, a fact attributed to the addition of the drift brake.

As for colors, the top three choices have been Shadow Black (17%), Oxford White (13%) and Rapid Red (11%). It is also offered in Grabber Blue, Atlas Blue, Race Red, Dark Matter Gray, Carbonized Gray, Iconic Silver and two new colors, Vapor Blue and Yellow Splash.

Among Dark Horse customers, 39% have gone for its unique Blue Ember paint job, with 18% going with the new Vapor Blue and 16% Shadow Black. The rest of its colors are the same as the standard Mustang apart from Yellow Splash, Rapid Red and Iconic Silver not being available.

If you want to see how the Autoblog staff went about outfitted the 2024 Mustang, you can check out our post, Here's $75,000: Buy a 2024 Ford Mustang.