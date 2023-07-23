Watch 18-wheel ATV make like a centipede and glide over obstacles

An electric 18-wheel all-terrain vehicle (ATV) that can glide over rocks and tree trunks is being developed in Finland.

Helsinki-based '18 Wheels' recently unveiled their prototype based on a unique patented suspension in which each wheel has a suspension system that provides a special trajectory of movement and is equipped with an independent electric motor inside.

The result is a much smoother ride over all types of rough terrain that a traditional four-wheel ATV would struggle with.

"Our all-terrain vehicle is able to overcome large obstacles at high speed. I mean rocks up to 35 centimeters (14 inches) high, fallen trees, kerbs and even stairs. Our all-terrain vehicle can drive over stairs. I dare say no other vehicle on this planet can do that," said inventor and founder of 18 Wheels, Eldar Aliev.

He explained that the lighter the wheel is, the less energy it will receive when it hits an obstacle, and so the less energy it will give back to the car body and the less impact the driver will feel. Aliev claims his team has reduced the unsprung weight by a factor of 10, so the impact when hitting an obstacle is 10 times lower than a traditional heavier vehicle.

And, unlike normal ATVs, which are notorious for churning up the ground they drive over, the unique suspension and weight distribution make the 18-wheeler much less destructive.

"Our all-terrain vehicle puts very low pressure on the ground, so it does not damage the soil, grass and lawn," Aliev said.

The company is now seeking investment while they put the finishing touches to a new pre-production prototype, which they expect to unveil in late 2023.

Related video: