Last call for Chrysler 300C, Dodge Charger, Challenger: Get your orders in by July 31

We’ve known for a while that the Dodge Challenger and Charger, along with the Chrysler 300C, were going away, and we now have a production end date for the long-running trio of big cars. Earlier this week, we learned that the order books for all three will close at the end of July, ahead of closing production at the end of the year.

The 300C has been around since the 2005 model year and has been on sale relatively unchanged since 2011. Chrysler has updated the powertrain choices and technology over the years, but the car we see on sale today is nearly identical to the car we first saw when President George W. Bush was in office.

Though it shares a platform and some underlying engineering with the Dodge Charger and Challenger, Chrysler hasn’t gone to the lengths that Dodge did to give the 300C a proper sendoff. Dodge pulled out all the stops with its large cars, offering a series of “Last Call” models highlighting the cars’ power and history.

That said, Chrysler did release a limited-production 300C for 2023 that offers a 6.4-liter Hemi V8. It’s held to 2,000 units and doesn’t have the swagger that Dodge’s cars bring, but there are a few reasons to be excited about the final 300C.

With 485 horsepower and 475 pounds of torque on tap, the car can reach 60 from a standstill in 4.3 seconds and run the quarter mile in 12.4 seconds. Those are serious numbers for any car, let alone one that feels like a Barcalounger on wheels. Other upgrades for the final 300C include a 3.09 limited-slip differential, an active exhaust system, and active suspension.

If the 300C speaks to you in a way that other rolling sofas don’t, it’s likely too late to grab a limited-production car, but Chrysler is offering the standard 300 — for now.