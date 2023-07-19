Jeep launches new 2-inch lift kit for Wrangler and Gladiator

Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) announced Wednesday that its new factory 2-inch lift kit is now available for both the Wrangler and Gladiator. In addition to its four resized springs remote-reservoir Bilstein shocks, the kit comes with a new set of front lower control arms, front and rear stabilizer links, front and rear bump stops and all the requisite fastening hardware. It even comes in a JPP-branded wooden crate.

"We can’t wait for our Jeep off-road community to experience the new Jeep Performance Parts lift kit with Bilstein shocks on Wrangler and Gladiator this summer," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "There is nothing quite like legendary Jeep 4x4 capability for enthusiasts who want to tackle the toughest terrains."

Because the springs and dampers need to be matched to the weight (and weight distribution) of the rig they'll be mounted to, the kit isn't one-size fits all. But that doesn't mean anybody's being left out. There's a part number for each Wrangler and Gladiator powertrain Jeep has offered, including the EcoDiesel and 392, and it fits all model years of the current (JL, dating to 2018) Wrangler and Gladiator.

Sticker price for the kit is $2,095 and it can be purchased either through a Mopar parts dealer or the company's online store.

