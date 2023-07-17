Look closely: Tesla workers flash a Cybertruck hand signal

Tesla workers appear to have a hand signal for the Cybertruck. Twitter

Workers flashed a hand signal in a photo with Tesla's first Cybertruck built at its Austin factory.

The photo shows several workers using their thumb and index finger to make an angular shape.

Tesla's first Cybertruck rolled off the production line in Austin after two years of delays.

Tesla workers appear to have created a hand signal in honor of the EV company's Cybertruck.

In a photo from Tesla's gigafactory in Austin, Texas, several workers can be seen making the hand signal by using their index finger and thumb to create the point of a triangle shape — similar to the angular roof of the Cybertruck.

Pictures of the workers' hand signals quickly took off on Reddit and in a Tesla Motors Club thread.

Tesla announced Saturday on Twitter that the company had made its first Cybertruck at the Texas factory and Elon Musk congratulated the team on social media.

Musk first unveiled the concept for the electric pickup truck about four years ago and the project has faced a series of delays over the past two years.

Last month, Tesla design chief Franz von Holzhausen gave enthusiasts a sneak peek at a prototype of the vehicle, including its vault, sleek door handles, and rear wheel steering.

Insider's Nora Naughton previously reported that the Cybertruck could be "the Hummer of the 2020s" and redefine what a pickup truck can look like. Last year, the EV blog Electrek reported Tesla had over 1.5 million pre-orders for the Cybertruck. The pre-orders require a $100 deposit.

