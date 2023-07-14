New 2024 Lotus Emira priced at just under six figures

Unveiled in 2021, and delayed earlier in 2023 allegedly due to certification-related issues, the 2024 Lotus Emira is finally ready to turn its wheels on American pavement. The coupe appears on the firm's online configurator, but it costs significantly more than initially announced.

Buyers will have two Emira flavors to choose from. The entry-level car uses a Mercedes-AMG-sourced 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that's turbocharged to develop 360 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. It spins the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. Next up is a supercharged, 3.5-liter V6 provided by Toyota and rated at 400 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. The six-cylinder spins the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission, though a six-speed automatic that bumps the torque figure to 317 is a $2,150 option.

Pricing for the base Emira starts at $99,900 excluding destination fee, which hasn't been published yet, while the V6-powered car carries a base price of $105,400. Note that these figures only apply to the First Edition model; Lotus hasn't detailed or priced the other available trim levels. For context, the Geely-owned British brand initially announced prices of $85,900 and $93,300 for the four-cylinder- and V6-powered models, respectively. An earlier report blames the increases on the supply chain-related constraints that have plagued most carmakers since 2020.

Enthusiasts configuring an Emira have a long list of options to choose from. Lotus offers Touring and Sport chassis configurations (the latter brings a firmer suspension system), 13 paint colors, a Black Pack that bundles black exterior trim pieces, and three wheel designs. Inside, you've got several leather and Alcantara upholsteries to choose from plus a vehicle tracker, a HomeLink transceiver, and tinted windows.

Lotus dealers across the nation will begin receiving the V6-powered Emira First Edition in the third quarter of 2023, while buyers waiting in line for a four-cylinder-powered model won't get their car until the first quarter of 2024. Additional trim levels should join the range later on.

