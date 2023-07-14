Driving the Dodge Hornet, BMW M8 and the Supra vs. Z Comparison Test | Autoblog Podcast # 789

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Road Test Editor Zac Palmer and News Editor Joel Stocksdale. The trio kick things off with an in-depth discussion about the recent comparison test between the 2023 Toyota GR Supra and the 2023 Nissan Z Performance. They chat about Joel's sidebar and tell you all about how the test went down. After that, it's time to get into the cars everybody's been driving recently, including the 2023 BMW M8 Competition Coupe, 2023 Dodge Durango Hellcat, 2023 Dodge Hornet and 2023 Nissan Armada. They wrap things up by spending someone's money on a soon-to-come used car purchase.

Autoblog Podcast #789

