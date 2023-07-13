Manthey Kit for Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS makes it more track ready

Few people would say the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS is lacking for track duty. But "few" is not the same as "none." For those few that demand even more performance from the hottest street Cayman, Porsche has created the Manthey Kit, named after the racing company that Porsche collaborated with on the package. It adds aerodynamic and suspension changes, as well as some optional upgrades. And Porsche proved the effectiveness with a much faster Nurburgring lap time compared with a plain GT4 RS.

Aerodynamic changes lead the Manthey Kit's upgrades. The front has new canards and reworked air curtains. The front wheel arches have Gurney flaps, and the underside of the front has a new diffuser design. At the back, the wing is 3.4-inches wider with larger endplates and an additional position at which the wing can be angled. All of these add-ons increase downforce front and rear. Porsche says that total downforce at 124 mph can be set between 196 pounds and 372 pounds depending on wing setting. The rear wheels get aero covers, too, and for even greater downforce, there is an optional spoiler. Porsche even added a carbon fiber brace under the engine cover because of the added downforce.

There are chassis upgrades, too. The suspension consists of inverted adjustable coilovers. They have four height positions, and the compression and rebound are adjustable. The front spring rate has been increased by 20% as well. Brakes are untouched as standard, but more aggressive pads are available as an option.

Not everything is a fully functional option. For a little extra flair, the front fender vents can be had in carbon fiber, and there are illuminated sill plates for the interior. Tow hooks are another option, though, those actually do have function.

As for the results of the package, they're impressive. Porsche ran an equipped GT4 RS at the Nurburgring, and it set a lap time of 7:03.121; 6.179 seconds faster than the standard GT4 RS. Porsche didn't specify whether that was with the optional upgrades such as the spoiler and brake pads. Also, Porsche didn't say exactly when the package will be available, or how much it will cost, but it will be available in the U.S. So American track day enthusiasts will not miss out on the most hardcore street-legal Cayman.

