Lego 1961 Corvette celebrates 70 years of America's sports car

This year marks the 70th birthday of the Chevrolet Corvette, which debuted in 1953. In honor of that momentous occasion, Lego issued a new release in their "Icons" series of highly detailed set for adults.

The 1,210-piece kit will measure about 12.5 inches when complete, which takes up a significant desk space footprint and translates to, for die-cast collectors, approximately 1:14 scale. The little red Corvette comes with a few features, like the ability to remove the hardtop and display the car with convertible top on or, as God intended, off. Builders also have the choice of two license plates from either the Corvette's home state of Michigan or California.

Despite the timing of the 70th anniversary, the car is a 1961 model, not a 1953. Both are considered part of the C1 generation, but it's understandable why Lego would choose to go with a more recognizable post-1955 two-tone model with famous side coves. The model does an admirable job of re-creating the Corvette's curves, especially as some Lego car models tend to have a pixelated look due to the shapes of the bricks. It might look even closer to the real thing if Lego used chrome for bits like the bumpers and door handles instead of gray plastic, but that's a nitpick.

Our biggest critique is this: The 1961 Corvette is identifiable by the three strakes inside the coves. By 1962 Chevy had removed them and added a vertical faux vent instead. Why not just include the pieces to build the 1962 model since the rest of the car is nearly identical in shape? It would add a bit of cost, but it's not like it would require a new mold as a die-cast car would. After all, Lego's entire raison d'être is its ability to be modular. While we're at it, the option to build the rear half as a 1958 model would've been even cooler.

The Corvette set follows on the heels of other Icons like last year's 1969 Camaro Z/28 marking the 55th anniversary of GM's pony car, Porsche 911, VW T2, Ghostbusters Ecto-1, Back to the Future Delorean, Vespa and an unfortunately generic "Pickup Truck".

The Corvette set is scheduled for an August 1 release, is recommended for builders of 18 years old, and will retail for $150. Building a Lego set indoors might just be the best way to spend the dog days of a Corvette summer.