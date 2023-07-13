There’s always a big crash or two at the Goodwood Festival of Speed hill climb, and this year is no different. On the same day that Hyundai revealed its Ioniq 5 N, the Hyundai RN22e absolutely sent it into the straw bales on the hill.

first goodwood crash pic.twitter.com/Mg4COfLlU8 — Chevrolet Sonic the Hedgehog 🏳️‍🌈🏁 (@ApocApollo) July 13, 2023

You can watch and replay the video in the tweet above to see the crash happen over and over. The corner that the RN22e simply didn’t slow down for in time is named Molecomb. Thankfully, the driver of the car was OK, but as you’d expect from such an impact, the car is not.

As a reminder, the RN22e is based on the Ioniq 6, but its dual-motor setup makes a hearty 577 horsepower and 546 pound-feet of torque. It also has a limited-slip differential and bigger brakes. Hyundai originally said it built the car as a test bed for how it can use regenerative braking to adjust the car's handling, changing how much is applied front and rear.

To read everything else there is to know about the RN22e, make sure you check out our original reveal post here. And then tune in for the rest of the Goodwood Festival of Speed via our live stream post.