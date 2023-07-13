2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road spotted by forum users

With the launch of the 2024 Toyota Tacoma, the brand announced a seriously wide array of trim levels and specifications. And we saw almost all of them. But one we missed was the TRD Off-Road trim level, the more accessible of the off-road-oriented Tacomas. Thanks to a user at the forum Tacoma4G.com (where you can see a few more detail shots), we finally get a look at the TRD Off-Road.

The TRD Off-Road is positioned similarly to the TRD Sport trim, just with a focus on off-pavement activities instead of being sportier on pavement. As such, it shares some features including similar-size fender flares, the front air dam, fog lights, smoked LED headlights and black badging. But it has unique visual touches, too. Said fender flares are left in plain black plastic, as are the door handles. Interestingly, it does not get the hood scoop of the TRD Sport.

The TRD Off-Road gets a variety of other features that you can't see in the photos, but Toyota has revealed itself. The whole truck sits on Bilstein remote reservoir shocks tuned for off-road duty. It has selectable drive modes for different terrain. An electronic locking rear differential is standard, as are skid plates. A choice of 17-inch or 18-inch wheels are offered, and 33-inch tires can be fitted, too. As an option, the Off-Road can be fitted with electronic front sway-bar disconnect.

Like the Sport, the TRD Off-Road is only available in four-door configuration. It comes with the non-hybrid turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder as standard, which makes 278 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque with the eight-speed auto, or 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet with the available six-speed manual. The truck can be upgraded with the hybrid four-cylinder making 326 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque. The truck also comes with the coil-spring rear suspension.

Like other 2024 Tacomas, the non-hybrid models will be available later this year, with hybrids coming early next year. Pricing hasn't been announced, but the Off-Road should fall somewhere in the middle of the price line-up, and will undoubtedly be much more affordable than the TRD Pro and Trailhunter trims.

