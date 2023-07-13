2024 GMC Hummer EV 3X Pickup gets a range boost

The 2024 GMC Hummer EV 3X Pickup is getting an update for more range in the new model year.

Instead of 355 miles, the new long-range version of the 3X Pickup will go 381 miles. Note that you need to option the 24-module battery pack to get this range figure. However, if you go for the standard 20-module battery pack, GMC says range is improved for 2024, as well. The GM-estimated figure goes from 329 miles for 2023, all the way up to 359 miles for 2024. You should also note that acceleration times are different depending on battery pack, too, as the longer-range model does 0-60 mph in 3.0 seconds versus the 3.5 seconds of the standard range version.

The other big choice you’ll need to make is whether or not you tack on the “Extreme Off-Road Package.” This adds 18-inch wheels wrapped by 35-inch mud-terrain tires, four addiitonal underbody camera views for a total of 18, front e-locker with rear virtual locking differentials, heavy-duty ball-spline half-shafts along with more skid plates and underbody shielding. We’ll also note that range suffers as a result of this equipment. GM only provides the range figure for the upgrade 24-module pack, and it goes down from 381 miles to 359 miles.

GMC says the 2024 Hummer 3X Pickup will go on sale to reservation holders this fall and start at $106,945, including the destination charge.

