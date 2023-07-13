It’s that time of year again: time for the Goodwood Festival of Speed! The 2023 rendition of the annual hill climb event starts today and goes through Sunday this week, and you can catch all of the action in the livestream video at the top of this post.

Multiple car reveals have already taken place at the festival, with some highlights being the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, Porsche Vision 357 Speedster, Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster and much more.

Porsche is the honored brand this time around, so you can expect even more Porsche content than usual. You should also expect to see a massive number of new cars moving and running that you may haven’t seen before either. Special vehicles like the Ferrari KC23, McLaren Solus GT, Renault R5 Turbo 3E and Singer’s DLS Turbo will all see the hill. Plus, you can expect all sorts of classic road and race cars from every decade of motoring.

Lastly, make sure you tune in for the shootout on Sunday to see who can go the fastest up the hay-bale-lined hill. The McMurtry Speirling took the crown last year, but don’t expect the same record-setting run from it this time around, as McMurtry is bringing its road-legal version to Goodwood.