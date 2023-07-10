You can now paint your walls the same color as your Porsche

Porsche's paint-to-sample program lets buyers configure a new car in just about any color, including the color of their living room if they think it'd look good. The opposite is now possible: The brand teamed up with Backdrop to turn four colors from its palette into interior paints.

Launched to celebrate Porsche's 75th birthday, Backdrop's range of sports car colors includes four shades that have been offered on historic models. Irish Green was available on the 356C starting in 1964, and it also appeared on the original 911 as well as on the millionth 911 built in 2017. Speed Yellow joined the 911 palette in 1991, while Ruby Star was launched the same year and offered on the 911, 928, and 944 — an evolution of it remains available in 2023. Last but not least, Riviera Blue was created in 1994 and available on the 911, 928, and 968.

The four colors have the same basic specifications. They're water-based and have a 6% sheen level. Backdrop notes that the paint is dry to the touch in about an hour, and dry enough to paint over (for a second coat, for example) in three to four hours.

Sold exclusively online in vintage-looking collection-specific cans, Backdrop's Porsche paint costs $75 a gallon excluding tax and shipping. It will only be offered through the end of 2023. As a neat little bonus, each purchase includes a color-coded leather keychain.

The range of car-inspired paint is the latest in a growing series of cool and unexpected collaborations between Porsche and third-party companies from outside of the automotive industry. In 2022, the German carmaker worked with Chicago-based Pretty Cool Ice Cream to release a line of limited-edition ice cream named after paint colors that have historically been available on Porsche models. Mint Green and Lime Gold were among the colors selected to be turned into a flavor. We've also seen several 911 Turbo-inspired shoes designed by Puma.