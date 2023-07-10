2024 BMW XM Label Red configurator live, but not much to play with

BMW's loaded up the XM Label Red configurator with prices and options. We had thought at the SUV's debut it would cost at least $185,000. The price for its first year on the market is exactly $185,000. Add BMW's $995 destination charge, and a buyer could get off the lot for $185,995 before taxes and fees. Since BMW's thrown nearly everything at M's first serious family getabout, we really do mean $190,000 could be the end of it after canny negotiation. All 10 BMW Individual exterior colors are no charge. The word "colors" gets to fulfill its meaning here, too, only four of the paint swatches from the monochrome family: Brooklyn Grey Metallic, Frozen Black Metallic, Grigio Telesto, and Ruby Black Metallic. We're going to guess "Telesto" here refers to Saturn's moon, which is what gives that gray the dusty tint of a planetary satellite. This isn't your typical gray, and could look like a color on the road.

The other candidates are Anglesea Green Metallic, Frozen Tulum Blue Metallic, Melbourne Red Metallic, Petrol Mica Metallic, Sepia Metallic, and Urban Green. Two greens! Huzzah! No matter the color, the accent line around the greenhouse comes in black. Buyers need to order the Toronto Red Trim Package to get a red accent line, a no-cost option. The automaker said a "small number" of units are going to leave the paint stop drenched in BMW Individual Frozen Carbon Black with contrasting gloss accents, but hasn't said how many of those are going to be offered nor how to procure one. They might require extra dosh.

The three wheel choices come in either 22 or 23 inches, wrapped in either performance or high-performance tires. None of them adds a cent to the price. Our build in Anglesea Green with the gold-spoke 23-inch M Light Alloy Wheels celebrates the Oakland A's — the closest the Bay baseball team has been to any kind of celebration lately.

There's just one interior for now, black Merino leather with red stitching and red-laced carbon fiber trim. The most a shopper could do for content upcharging is nab the $3,400 Bowers & Wilkins Surround Sound audio system and the $2,500 M Driver's Package that increases the top speed and gets a day of driving instruction at the BMW Performance Center. This configurator was made for the speed run.

XM Label Red production begins next month. We have a feeling a lot of buyers are going to go off the standard menu with this one.