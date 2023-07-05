Ford F-150 XL spy photos show off updated fascia for base truck

It seems there's yet another mild update coming to the entire Ford F-150 line. We previously saw a very subtly updated Raptor R, but this time we get to see the polar opposite of the range, the humble XL trim. Interestingly, its changes are more obvious than the radical Raptor.

The updates are still all concentrated within the grille and headlights, but as they make up a majority of the fascia, it's a big change. The headlights remain halogen units, but have smoked housings to blend them into the graphite-colored plastic grille. The lights are bisected by big amber running lights with inner edges that match the shape of the grille mesh. Everything is encircled by a graphite plastic frame, further combining the grille and lights.

The rest of the exterior remains the same. Hood, fenders, bumpers, all seem identical to the last couple years of F-150. The sole exceptions are the taillights. These are the same revised units seen on the Raptor R.

We're betting these refreshed F-150 models will be 2024 models, probably going on sale sometime this year, with a reveal this summer. In addition to slight visual updates on the outside, we wouldn't be surprised if there are minor interior updates, as well as feature changes. We're not anticipating significant powertrain changes, but there's always the possibility some small improvements have been made in power, torque, and overall capability.

