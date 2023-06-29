Polestar is latest to adopt Tesla NACS port and gain Supercharger access

Volvo made its announcement to adopt the North American Charging Standard (NACS) port on Tuesday this week, so it’s no surprise to see Polestar make an identical announcement today.

The agreement is the same as what we’ve seen from other companies like Volvo, Ford and GM. Polestar says its EVs in the U.S. and Canada will gain access to the Tesla Supercharger network in mid-2024 via adapters that Polestar will supply. Then, starting in 2025, new Polestar vehicles will ship with the NACS port by default.

For those who buy a Polestar with the NACS port, Polestar says those vehicles will come with a Combined Charging System (CCS) adapter. This will allow owners the ability to charge on both the Tesla Supercharger network and the existing network of CCS DC fast chargers.

With more massive automotive companies like VW and Hyundai in talks with Tesla on this topic, expect to see further NACS announcements as the days and weeks go on.

