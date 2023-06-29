Mercedes-AMG G 63 Grand Edition layers on the gold

In case a regular Mercedes-AMG G 63 wasn’t grand enough, Mercedes just introduced a special edition version of the model named the “Grand Edition.” There will only be 1,000 sold around the world, and they’ll all be outfitted in the same spec as you see in the gallery above.

The exterior of every Grand Edition is painted in Manufaktur Night Black Magno. That black paint is paired with a bunch of Kalahari Gold Magno accents. In all, Mercedes applies that gold finish to the front and rear bumper inlays, the underside protection, AMG logo, Mercedes star, Affalterbach emblem on the hood and the ring around the spare tire cover. A slightly different gold that Mercedes calls Tech Gold is used for the 22-inch forged wheels and the side graphics.

Hop inside, and the Grand Edition features a black interior with gold accents throughout. Gold stitching can be seen everywhere, from the seats to the floor mats and dash. The grab handle on the passenger side of the dash has a carbon inlay and bears a “Grand Edition” badge. To finish things off, every Grand Edition comes with a unique car cover

Mercedes hasn’t released pricing or details for the U.S. market yet, but we suspect the Grand Edition will hit the market as a 2024 model year vehicle and come with a notable price bump over a standard G 63, which starts at $180,150.

