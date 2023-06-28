Ford Mustang GT4 turns the Dark Horse into a race horse

Now that the 2024 Ford Mustang has been redesigned, it's time for its GT4 race car counterpart. While it has fresh looks, and a different engine, the basic formula remains. Ford Performance and Multimatic take the hottest Mustang available at the time of introduction, and turn it into a race car.

The previous Mustang GT4 was based around the Shelby GT350. Its basic body was taken from that car, and it used a version of the flat-plane-crank-equipped Voodoo 5.2-liter V8. For the new GT4, Ford is starting from the Dark Horse. Besides the body of that hot Mustang, it's also using a version of that engine, the slightly less exotic Coyote 5.0-liter V8.

Ford Performance builds the engines, but the whole car is put together by Multimatic, whom you probably know for their spool valve shocks found on race cars and road cars. Those of course make an appearance on the Mustang GT4, but they're far from the only modifications. The body features natural fiber composite panels and gets aggressive aero upgrades such as the enormous rear wing. The interior is gutted with a roll cage, racing seat, harness and more safety equipment fitted. Plus, the engine is paired with a Holinger sequential dog-box transmission.

The Mustang GT4 will be available next year and will start competing then. It will be eligible for SRO GT4-class races, which are run by all variety of series across the globe. It will be competing against a wide array of GT4 cars including the Toyota Supra and Nissan Z. Sadly, we probably won't see it take on the Camaro GT4.R, as GM seems to be finished running and supporting those cars. Pricing was not announced for the car, but we're sure Multimatic could help you price one for your needs. Of course, your needs will have to be track-only as the Mustang GT4 is not street legal.

