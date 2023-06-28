Autoblog Garage Video: 2023 Nissan Ariya Empower+ FWD

The Ariya is Nissan's second mass-market EV, coming more than a decade after the company launched what was effectively the blueprint for mass-market EVs — the Nissan Leaf. But while the Leaf may be known for being inexpensive first and foremost, the Ariya takes a very different — and far more modern — approach to the concept.

As you can probably tell from this week's Autoblog Garage episode above, the Ariya is about the same size as Nissan's Rogue crossover, but you certainly won't get them confused if they're parked side-by-side. The Ariya's exterior is chiseled and sleek, softened to improve is aerodynamic profile without giving up too much utility. It's not a perfect solution, as the Ariya falls short of the Rogue in cargo capacity thanks to the aggressive taper of its greenhouse.

This front-wheel-drive version offers 238 horsepower and 289 miles of range. Inside, you'll find a sleek and minimalist interior made of high-quality materials that wouldn't look out of place in an Infiniti. The center console up front can be moved forward or back to accommodate any number of elbow-friendly positions and includes a recessed wireless charging cradle large enough to hold a premium smartphone in a case. You'll find niceties such as faux suede upholstery and heated rear seats.

If the Ariya has any obvious weakness, it's price. This Empower+ front-wheel-drive model may be quite rich in features, but at nearly $55,000 after destination, it's expensive for a single-motor EV. Our long-term Kia EV6 GT-Line, for example, cost about the same and offered more than 300 horsepower and similar range from its dual-motor, all-wheel-drive configuration. Was it quite as nice inside? Hmm. Tough call.

